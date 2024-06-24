AXA hits ‘milestone’ in super green skyscraper project

50 Fenchurch

The City is set for another ‘super green’ skyscraper amid the growing demand for low carbon, mixed-use office space.

AXA IM, a global leader in alternative investments with €184bn of assets under management, has appointed construction firm Multiplex to build its new biodiverse office tower in the City.

The property received planning permission last year but this appointment has been hailed as a ”significant milestone” in the road map of a one-of-a-kind project.

The development at 50 Fenchurch Street is slated to be one of the lowest carbon workplace towers in the UK. As part of the firm’s plan to bring greater biodiversity to the Square Mile, the scheme involves incorporating gardens and planted terraces throughout the building, with greenery extending up to the top of the tower.

The gardens will also contain over 70 different types of plant life.

The development is set to get underway this summer and is expected to be completed in 2028.

The scheme includes the retention of the Medieval Tower of All Hallows Staining and Lambe’s Chapel Crypt, which will form part of the extensive public realm being built alongside a new subterranean Livery Hall for The Clothworkers’ Company.

In addition to Multiplex, AXA IM has assembled a world-class team to deliver the 36-storey building. Eric Parry Architects and Adamson Associates are working alongside Arup who are leading the engineering design, supported by an extensive team of specialists.

Occupying over an acre, 50 Fenchurch sits on the southern edge of the City’s tower cluster, providing panoramic river views over Tower Bridge, the Tower of London and the Southbank.

Rob Samuel, UK dead of development at AXA IM Alts, said: “Commencing construction with Multiplex marks a significant milestone in the realisation of what we believe is a one-of-a-kind development in the City of London. In addition to helping satisfy the significant demand for the first class and sustainable office accommodation that is a must have for occupiers, 50 Fenchurch will bring extensive urban greening and landscaped gardens to the Square Mile.”