Avocado price skyrockets to highest in two decades as Mexican drug gangs feud

Avocados (Photo by Sean Gallup/Getty Images)

The price of avocados has skyrocketed to its highest for two decades, in part due to feuding drug gangs in Mexico which is one of the main global suppliers.

The cost of the crop rose after a United States safety inspector in the country was threatened, leading to an import ban from the state of Michoacan, a key producer.

While the UK relies on numerous countries in South America for the fruit, it has been impacted by the global rise in its price, owing largely to the surging demand for it in the US, which has more than doubled in a decade.

Farming of avocados has become very lucrative and has fuelled conflict between warring drug cartels. The standoff however has forced output of the fruit to drop by an estimated eight per cent this year, while prices have soared by more than 80 per cent to £29 per 9kg box, according to the Telegraph.

This comes as the cost of living crisis continues to push up prices for raw materials, energy, and put pressure on supply chains.