Aviva partners with ICE InsureTech for digital transformation

Insurance giant Aviva has rolled out a digital insurance platform in partnership with ICE InsureTech, completing a transformation project in just 12 months.

The overhaul saw Aviva go live in September 2025 with ICE’s Policy Admin System, a software-as-a-service (SaaS) platform aimed at streamlining operations and enabling fully digital insurance journeys.

The system allows white-labelled, omni-channel offerings that can be configured rapidly for different partners.

Built using microservices and cloud infrastructure from AWS, the platform introduced real-time agility via event-based architecture.

Aviva now operates a no-code environment, giving its teams full ownership of product changes without relying on external developers.

The company reported a faster quote turnaround, which halved the time taken and reduced customer premiums through lower IT costs.

Aviva integrated third-party services such as Earnix in six weeks using open APIs and an agile integration layer.

The platform also enhanced accessibility through compliance with WCAG 2.2 standards, cutting down application times.

Security and operational resilience were upgraded beyond Aviva’s existing benchmarks.

The project also delivered the insurer’s first fully digital product live from day one, covering quotes, new business, mid-term adjustments and renewals.

Aviva continues to grow

Aviva is one of the UK’s largest insurance providers, offering a wide range of personal and commercial insurance, pensions, and savings products. The company serves millions of customers and continues to evolve its services through digital transformation and strategic partnerships.

“This is another pivotal step in transforming our IT landscape and enables further growth potential for Aviva Personal Lines,” said Alfie Harvey, Personal Lines IT Business Partner at Aviva.

“This is a really exciting time for our customers with a full-service digital offering from day one.”

Andrew Passfield, CEO at ICE InsureTech, said:

“We’re excited to be Aviva’s partner on this programme, which demonstrates what can be achieved when technology and business focus align.”

“Delivering a Tier-1 transformation of this scale at speed shows how ICE work with leading insurers modernise and unlock commercial growth through innovation.”

The ICE transformation has been shortlisted for two major awards: Project Team of the Year at the UK IT Industry Awards and Excellence in Technology at the Insurance Times Awards.

Winners will be announced in November and December.

Aviva’s next milestone is to begin migrating customers from their previous insurer onto the new platform.