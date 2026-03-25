Autobrains Becomes First Automotive Company to Apply Agentic AI to ADAS and Automated Driving

Autobrains today announced the automotive industry’s first application of Agentic AI to power both Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS) and Automated Driving (AD), introducing a new architecture for driving intelligence.

As ADAS and automated driving systems advance, they have grown heavier and more expensive to scale – largely due to monolithic end-to-end architectures that rely on ever-larger models and expanding data requirements. Autobrains has taken a fundamentally different approach.

Instead of relying on a single generalized driving model to handle every possible situation, Autobrains is built on Agentic AI – an architecture that organizes driving intelligence into specialized, scenario-focused agents.

Autobrains is currently deploying its Agentic AI technology with global automotive partners in programs designed for mass-market vehicles running on standard sensor configurations without reliance on costly high-end compute platforms.

Scaling autonomy without scaling hardware

Within this architecture, multiple Driving Agents operate in coordination, with only those relevant to the current situation activated at any given moment. This selective activation reduces compute load and preserves hardware efficiency, allowing capability to expand within existing vehicle platforms. This selective activation means vehicles do more with less – running advanced driving intelligence on the hardware already inside mass-market cars, without the costly upgrades that have historically made autonomy the preserve of premium models. For OEMs, it removes the need to redesign vehicle platforms to unlock new safety features, which can instead be delivered through Autobrains’ Agentic AI software.

“Autobrains’ Agentic AI approach enables OEMs to evolve driving capability within existing vehicle platforms,” said Igal Raichelgauz, CEO of Autobrains. “It gives OEMs architectural control over a system designed for continuous capability expansion rather than a fixed, monolithic software stack.”

By structuring intelligence around specialized agents rather than monolithic models, Autobrains enables scalable, cost-efficient autonomy designed to make advanced driving capability accessible to every vehicle.

“Agentic AI represents a structural shift for the industry,” added Raichelgauz. “Autonomy will not scale by adding more hardware. It will scale by organizing intelligence differently. Autobrains AI understands the road like humans do: learning from experience, recognizing patterns, and using common sense in real time.”

About Autobrains

Autobrains is an AI company bringing autonomous driving to every car through Agentic AI software designed to run on standard sensors and automotive-grade compute. Backed by over $140M to date from leading strategic and financial investors including BMW, Toyota Ventures, VinFast, Continental, Knorr-Bremse, Magna, and Temasek, the company holds more than 300 patents across artificial intelligence and autonomous driving technologies. Autobrains has secured design wins and production programs with leading OEMs and Tier 1 suppliers supporting L2+, L2++, and higher-level automated driving programs.

Learn more at www.autobrains.ai

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20260325557543/en/

Contact

Media Contact:

Name Liat Rostock

Title VP Marketing

Email liat.rostock@autobrains.ai

Company Logo