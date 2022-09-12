Ladbrokes owner Entain faces another probe into anti-money laundering

The Australian financial crimes regulator is now digging into Ladbrokes owner Entain, just a month after the gambling firm was fined a record £17m over social responsibility and money laundering failures in the UK.

The investigation was announced by AUSTRAC – the Australian Transaction Reports and Analysis Centre – as part of an “extensive supervisory campaign covering the whole corporate bookmaking sector”.

Chief Executive of the watchdog Nicole Rose said: “Reporting entities have a responsibility to ensure they identify, assess and manage risks of money laundering and terrorism financing, develop adequate processes and devote the necessary resources to comply with their AML/CTF obligations.”

The London-listed Entain has about one-sixth of Australia’s online betting market via the Ladbrokes brand.

Entain Australia said it had acknowledged AUSTRAC’s decision and is co-operating with the investigation relating to the period July 2016 to June 2020.

Last month, the gambling firm was also hit with a hefty fine by the Gambling Commission, who said the Coral owner repeatedly failed to protect problematic gamblers from betting huge sums in their shops and online casinos.

The commission said the firm let blocked customers open multiple accounts to avoid their bans as it repeatedly failed to escalate concerns around potentially problematic customers.

The Isle of Man headquartered firm failed to carry out proper risk assessments to ensure its services were not being used for money laundering and terrorist financing, the watchdog said.

Gambling Commission chief Andrew Rhodes noted that this was the “second time” Entain has “fallen foul” of the regulator, after the watchdog hit it with a £5.9m fine in 2019. Rhodes warned that “further serious breaches” could lead to the removal of the operator’s gambling license.

In a statement, Entain said it accepted that certain legacy systems and processes were not in line with the evolving regulatory expectations, but that it found no evidence whatsoever of criminal spend within operations.