Audi Sport celebrates 40 years with special RS E-Tron GT

Audi has revealed a special edition of the electric RS E-Tron GT, paying tribute to a spectacular ice racing event. Ninety nine examples of the Ice Race Edition will be sold worldwide, with just four right-hand-drive cars made available to UK enthusiasts.

Named after the annual GP Ice Race in Zell am See, Austria, this collectable coupe also pays tribute to 40 years of Audi Sport. Originally known as Quattro GmbH, the division has produced many high-performance road cars over the years, starting with the Audi RS2 Avant in 1994.

Making the Ice Race Edition stand out is a bespoke livery. A Florett Silver RS E-Tron GT with a black carbon fibre roof is the starting point, before a foil wrap is applied. Silver and white accents are meant to reference snow crystals and ice lakes, while violet tones are inspired by winter sports eyewear. Black 21-inch alloy wheels, along with dark privacy glass, offer a degree of contrast.

An Audi Exclusive leather package continues the theme inside, with a combination of diamond silver and black upholstery, plus bright violet stitching. Instead of a physical numbered plaque, the Ice Race Edition has a unique serial number displayed on its infotainment screen. There is also a purple setting for the interior ambient lighting.

The Ice Race Edition comes with heated and ventilated front seats, a Bang & Olufsen sound system and a head-up display. Standard equipment for the RS E-Tron GT also includes carbon-ceramic brakes, adaptive air suspension and Quattro all-wheel drive.

Audi has left the electric powertrain unchanged, which means 598hp as standard. A ‘Boost Mode’ can lift this to 646hp, and slash the 0-62mph time from 3.6 seconds to 3.3 seconds. Fully charged, the RS E-Tron GT can cover 295 miles.

The price to own one of the four UK examples of this rare commemorative RS E-Tron GT will be £150,630 – around £30,000 more than the standard car.