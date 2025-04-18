Atzeni’s Star can rise further aboard South

Andrea Atzeni lies third in the Hong Kong Jockeys’ Championship

WITH an impressive total of 13 winners in the past month, there is no jockey in Hong Kong, Zac Purton included, who is riding better than former UK pilot Andrea Atzeni.

The 34-year-old Sardinian-born rider, presently sitting third in the jockeys’ championship table with 43 wins, is guaranteed to surpass last season’s best total of 48 wins and has trainers queuing up for his services.

Atzeni has nine booked rides on the card at Sha Tin on Sunday, with the likes of the John Size-trained pair Stellar Express in the Kowloon Bay Handicap (9.10am) over six furlongs, and in-form dirt specialist Must Go in the Siu Ma Shan Handicap (9.40am) over six furlongs, both catching the eye.

His most interesting ride, however, is when he resumes his winning partnership with fast-improving Frankie Lor-trained SOUTH STAR, who scored his first win from just his third race, when outpointing rivals over the course and distance last month.

This former New Zealand import does have to carry a six-pound penalty in the Ho Chung River Handicap (10.50am) over seven furlongs, but there are reasons to believe he could still be way ahead of the handicapper.

He had previously lost out in a photo, when receiving eight pounds from potential Hong Kong star Sky Jewellery in February, and that winner has subsequently improved 19 pounds from that contest, according to official ratings.

South Star looks to have got in lightly here, racing from near the bottom of the handicap, but does still face stiff opposition from top-rated pair Juneau Pride and Another World.

Juneau Pride is obviously improving, having won three of his last four races, but does carry a seven-pound penalty, and with so much early speed in the contest is going to need some luck from his outside draw.

The progressive Another World made the most of a winning opportunity when outstaying Yuen Long Elite over seven-furlongs last month, but this time has plenty more to prove carrying a nine-pound penalty.

Both are likely to figure in higher class contests in the future but giving 12 pounds and more to South Star at present could be beyond them.

POINTERS

South Star 10.50am Sha Tin