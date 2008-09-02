Atticus sees £2.7bn losses as downturn hits it hard

By:

Atticus, the high-profile New York hedge fund involved in the failed Barclays bid for ABN-Amro, has lost more than $5bn (£2.8bn) this year after its funds were battered by steep falls in financial stocks.


The activist fund saw assets under management fall to around $14bn at the end of July, down from $20m last year – one of the biggest losses ever recorded by a hedge fund.

Most of the losses were caused by a 32.9 per cent drop in the $7bn Atticus European Fund – managed by former Goldman trader David Slager – and a 25 per cent drop in the Atticus Global Fund.

Atticus was hit by its high-risk event-driven strategy of taking large, concentrated bets on cheap stocks and predicting that a specific event would eventually cause them to rise. It rarely took short positions on a tumble to cushion its losses.

Like other event-driven funds, it has enjoyed huge returns in recent years, helping to net its founder Tim Barakett $675m.

But investors are looking to desert funds like Atticus in favour of those more geared towards a bear market.

Co-chaired by Nathaniel Rothschild, the son of investment banking giant Lord Jacob Rothschild, Atticus has been involved in a series of big-hitting deals.

It came to prominence last year when it secured a $1bn stake in Barclays and opposed its acquisition of Dutch bank ABN Amro which was eventually sold to a consortium led by Royal Bank of Scotland. It was also one of the few hedge funds that publicly opposed a take over of the London stock exchange by Deutsche Börse. The losses follow several bumper years for the firm’s funds, which had impressed investors with a solid performance. Atticus European recorded an annual average of 63 per cent in the last three years while Atticus Global has gained an annual average of 17.5 per cent.

Subscribe

Subscribe to the City A.M. newsletter to have our top stories delivered directly to your inbox.

Subscribe By signing up to our newsletters you agree to the Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.