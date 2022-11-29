Breaking News
AstraZeneca buys therapy firm Neogene for £266m in latest bid to tackle cancer

A general view of AstraZeneca. (Photo by Lisa Maree Williams/Getty Images)

AstraZeneca has bought cancer cell therapy company Neogene Therapeutics for $320m (£266m), in the company’s latest investment in its oncology offering.

The deal, which is set to close in the coming months, will see AstraZeneca pay $200m as cash in hand, and another $120m if Neogene meets certain milestones.

The US pharmaceutical giant, behind one of the world’s first Covid-19 vaccines, earlier this month had three new cancer drugs recommended for approval in the European Union as it shifts efforts away from tackling the pandemic.

