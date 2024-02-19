Aston Martin to create 400 UK jobs as it increases manufacturing on higher demand

Aston Martin has announced plans to recruit more than 400 technicians at its plants in Gaydon, Warwickshire and St Athan, in Wales.

In a statement, the marque said the launch of its new Vantage and DB12 models, coupled with continued demand for the DBX797 had enabled it to increase advanced manufacturing at both facilities.

Simon Smith, Chief People Officer of Aston Martin said: “We are delighted to be able to increase our manufacturing team across both our facilities in Gaydon and St Athan, creating further employment opportunities for our local communities.”

“These 400 agency roles, supporting our production plans and introduction of thrilling new products, are a fantastic opportunity for new team members to join us and play their own part in our iconic brand’s next chapter.”

Aston Martin had a rollercoaster year in 2023. The luxury carmaker’s stock soared to the top of the FTSE 250 in the summer months as it cashed in on booming demand from the ultra-wealthy.

But a production issue amid the roll-out of its highly anticipated DB12 brought the stock back in the latter part of the year.

Shares went into reverse in early February after it was revealed the company’s executive chairman Lawrence Stroll was searching for its fourth chief executive in as many years.

Aston Martin currently employs 2,500 staff across its two UK manufacturing sites.