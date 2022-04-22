Asset manager Vontobel expresses shock at death of ‘highly respected’ young trader

A young and “highly respected” trader at Swiss investment bank Vontobel has died at his desk, the asset manager has confirmed to City A.M.

Vontobel said it had learnt with “great regret” that a young colleague died in its offices last week.

The investment manager refused to comment on the cause of death and asked the public not to speculate.

“The colleague worked successfully in an environment with a normal workload,” a spokesperson for the investment bank said.

“Our sympathy goes to the relatives of the deceased,” the Vontobel spokesperson continued.

The colleague did not have any “senior management function” at the bank, and that he was not generally known to the public, the Vontobel spokesperson said.