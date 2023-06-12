Ashley’s empire grows: Frasers picks up nearly 20 per cent of retailer AO World

Mike Ashley’s Frasers Group has acquired a stake in AO World

Mike Ashley’s Frasers Group has invested £75m in electronic retailer AO World, taking a stake of almost 20 per cent in the business.

Both firms called the investment a ‘strategic partnership’ that would strengthen both sides of the deal.

It is the latest expansion of Ashley’s empire, now run by his son in law Michael Murray but with the founder of Sports Direct operating as chairman, after investments in Asos and Hugo Boss.

Frasers said last year in an update to markets that its strategic investments “offer new opportunities” to both the firm and the companies it is investing in, as well as “helping to support the long-term future of the existing retail businesses and the many thousands of jobs they sustain.”

Studio Retail and Missguided are also in the Frasers’ umbrella.

AO upgraded its guidance in its last market update, with revenues for the year to the end of March expected to sit at £1.13bn. The firm has around a third of the UK’s ‘MDA’ market – major domestic appliances.

The shift into white goods and electronics, away from clothes retail, marks something of a departure for Ashley’s Frasers Group and suggests the firm is keen to expand its retail offering into other segments.

Michael Murray, Frasers Group CEO, said the partnership would be mutually beneficial.

“Frasers has long admired what John and the AO team have built, and we are delighted to have the opportunity to form a supportive, strategic partnership. AO is a fantastic business with a clear strategy which is leading the market in online-only electricals,” he said this morning.

“Through this investment, Frasers will benefit from AO’s valuable know-how in electricals and two-man delivery, helping us to drive growth in our bulk equipment and homeware ranges. In turn, AO will have the opportunity to benefit from Frasers’ expertise and ecosystem.”