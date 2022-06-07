London fund set to lose millions following Mike Ashley’s £20m Misguided acquisition

By:

The London private equity firm that injected £50m into fast fashion retailer Misguided, in the months running up to its insolvency, is set to lose tens of millions on its investment.

Alteri Investors is set to lose £20m- £30m after Mike Ashley’s Frasers Group bought the Manchester based retailer for £20m last week, according to Sky News.

In December, the investment fund, which was set up to invest in troubled retail businesses, acquired a 50 per cent stake for £40m, before the fund invested a further £10m in the business as it sought out a new owner.

Founded in 2008 by multi-millionaire businessman Nitin Passi, Misguided gained notoriety for its sexually explicit advertising campaigns and its controversial promotions, including its offer of £1 bikinis.

Frasers now plans to run Misguided on a standalone basis, alongside the other major brands it owns including Jack Wills and Evans Cycles.   

Subscribe

Subscribe to the City A.M. newsletter to have our top stories delivered directly to your inbox.

Subscribe By signing up to our newsletters you agree to the Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.