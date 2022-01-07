Asda forgoes British beef pledge for cheaper Irish imports

Asda has ditched its 100 per cent British beef pledge in favour of cheaper, Irish exports, prompting backlash from farmers.

The pledge was just three months old before the supermarket chain reeled back on the ambition after prices rose in the UK.

“Whilst we continue to work hard to keep prices as low as possible for our customers, these increases are significant,” a spokesperson said.

Environment secretary George Eustice joined farmers in their disappointment, urging on them to stand up to retailers “to ensure that the money they are paid reflects the costs of their production”.

While Asda has added that beef in its Extra Special range, which already includes a price premium, will remain 100 per cent British – farmers have expressed frustration given the spike in fertiliser prices.

Beef from Ireland is said to be around 20 per cent cheaper than British beef, according to the Irish Examiner.

Just Marks & Spencers, Waitrose, Morrisons, the Coop, Aldi and Lidl only stock 100 per cent British beef, according to the CEO of the British Beef Association.