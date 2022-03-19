Arnold Schwarzenegger becomes internet sensation in heavily censored Russia as Arnie urges Putin to ‘stop it’

Arnold Schwarzenegger addressing the Russian people and president Vladimir Putin directly

A video message from Hollywood legend and former California governor Arnold Schwarzenegger is going viral in Russia this weekend.

Schwarzenegger tells the Russian people that they are being fed misinformation with regards to their country’s invasion in Ukraine.

Moreover, the action movie here addresses Russian President Vladimir Putin directly, saying: “You started this war, you can stop it.”

I love the Russian people. That is why I have to tell you the truth. Please watch and share. pic.twitter.com/6gyVRhgpFV — Arnold (@Schwarzenegger) March 17, 2022

The video, posted on Twitter and various other platforms, has been shared by tens of thousands of Russians since last night.

Lev Shlosberg, a prominent opposition politican, wrote on his Telegram account that he video was delivered “with respect towards us, Russian people”.

“Arnold Schwarzenegger has a unique ability to talk to anyone with persuasion, respect and on equal terms. Wits, power and justice. Have a listen. Think about it. Understand,” he wrote.

No Russophobia

Anton Orekh, a relaitvely well-known journalist in Russia, took to Telegram to say Schwarzenegger’s message was not a case of “Russophobia”.

“We are outcasts in the world.. Arnold is one of the few people who addressed Russians not as savage orcs, but as good people who have lost their ways.” Anton Orekh

Schwarzenegger stressed more than 11m Russians have a family connection to Ukraine so he told the soldiers of the Russian Army “remember, with every bomb or bullet, you shoot a family member, a brother or a sister.”

Invasion crumbling

Schwarzenegger also pointed out to the Russian people that the invasion is not going according to their President’s plans.

Russia is being forced to divert “large numbers” of troops to defend its supply lines rather than continuing its attacks in Ukraine, British defence intelligence analysts believe.

The latest intelligence assessment published by the UK Ministry of Defence said: “Logistical problems continue to beset Russia’s faltering invasion of Ukraine.”

“Reluctance to manoeuvre cross-country, lack of control of the air and limited bridging capabilities are preventing Russia from effectively resupplying their forward troops with even basic essentials such as food and fuel.”

“Incessant Ukrainian counterattacks are forcing Russia to divert large number of troops to defend their own supply lines. This is severely limiting Russia’s offensive potential.”

Imposter calls UK minister

In other developments this week, UK Defence Secretary Ben Wallace blamed Russian “dirty tricks” after being called by an impostor posing as the Ukrainian prime minister.

“Today an attempt was made by an imposter claiming to be Ukrainian PM to speak with me. He posed several misleading questions and after becoming suspicious I terminated the call,” Wallace tweeted.

“No amount of Russian disinformation, distortion and dirty tricks can distract from Russia’s human rights abuses and illegal invasion of Ukraine. A desperate attempt.”