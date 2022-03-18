M&S franchises remaining open in Russia is ‘buttressing Putin’s brutality’, Tory MP says

Marks and Spencer has been urged to close its stores in Russia by a Conservative MP.

The representative for Rutland and Melton, Alicia Kearns, made her comments while hosting four Ukrainian politicians on Thursday.

This comes as major international retailers have quit Moscow, because of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, with companies which continue to operate being accused of economically supporting the Kremlin and its war effort.

In the last fortnight, the Guardian reports that M&S stopped supplying its 48 franchises in Russia, which employs 1,200 workers, but stores remain open and are selling stock they have left.

There has been reports of Russian troops raping Ukrainian women, while the Kremlin’s army has been accused of war crimes, targeting civilian areas and shelling cities.

Speaking to the Guardian, Kearns adapted the M&S advertising slogan, saying: “This isn’t just any food, it’s blood and rape food.”

“It is wrong that some British businesses continue to operate, because all they are doing is buttressing Putin’s brutality and funding his war coffers.”

Ukrainian MP Alyona Shkrum, who met prime minister Boris Johnson yesterday, praised Britain for supporting the war-affected country but added “there are still three big companies who haven’t left,” including M&S, and money generated “goes just to the army”.

M&S insisted it had no operational stores in Russia, but franchises licence holders held rights to trade under its banner independently.