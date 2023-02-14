No layoffs for Arm as it expands UK workforce to meet rising chip demand

Chip designer Arm is swaying the tide of tech companies laying off large numbers of staff, as it looks to stretch its UK workforce in order to meet rising demand for computing power.

Chip designer Arm has bucked the trend of tech companies cutting jobs, after it confirmed that it will grow its UK workforce in order to meet the rising demand for chips.

The British firm plans to hire 500 new employees, with 350 of the roles spread across Cambridge, Manchester, Warwick, and Sheffield.

In response to the increasing demand for computing power, Arm is investing in engineering talent to develop innovative solutions for key markets, while being mindful of current industry challenges and preparing for its upcoming flotation, a spokeswoman for Arm told The Times.

Positions are set to range from graduate-level roles to senior hires, with job titles such as software and hardware engineers, safety engineers, analysts, and apprentices.

Arm, which is owned by Japanese conglomerate SoftBank, creates the pattern for semiconductor chips and is used in countless everyday tech products such as smartphones, computers and autonomous cars.

Arm currently employs 2,800 based in the UK – just under half of its global workforce.

The news comes as Prime Minister Rishi Sunak looks to woo Arm to list in London, even though SoftBank chief exec Masayoshi Son has publicly backed the idea of a New York float.

Last week, Arm announced an impressive 28 per cent increase in total revenue to $746m (£611m), as its partners shipped a record eight billion chips.

“The world’s data centers, IoT systems, automobiles and next-generation consumer devices all need more and more power efficient computing capabilities, fuelling the long-term demand for Arm technology and innovation,” Arm boss Rene Haas said at the time.