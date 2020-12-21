Arcadia empire begins to splinter as Aussies pick off Evans

City Chic Collective, an Australian retail company, has picked up the Evans brand from stricken high street giant Arcadia.

The antipodean firm has brought Evans’ brand and wholesale business, though UK stores are not part of the deal.

The deal is thought to be worth around £23m.

Arcadia’s administrators say that the “process to secure new owners for the other Arcadia Group brands” and that there have been “significant expressions of interest for all brands.”

Next are believed to be working with a US investment firm to scope out a bid for what remains of Sir Philip Green’s once colossal retail empire.

Mike Ashley is also said to be considering his options.