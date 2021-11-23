Apple sues cyber firm NSO for alleged surveillance of US users

FILE PHOTO: The Apple Inc logo is shown outside the company’s 2016 Worldwide Developers Conference in San Francisco

Apple has filed a lawsuit against Israeli spyware firm NSO Group and its parent company for alleged surveillance and targeting of US Apple users.

In a lawsuit filed on Tuesday, Apple has accused cyber firm NSO and its owner OSY Technologies for spying on Americans with its Pegasus spyware.

It is hoping to ban NSO Group from using any Apple software, services or devices to prevent further abuse.

“To prevent further abuse and harm to its users, Apple is also seeking a permanent injunction to ban NSO Group from using any Apple software, services, or devices,” Apple said in a statement.

“NSO Group creates sophisticated, state-sponsored surveillance technology that allows its highly targeted spyware to surveil its victims,” it added.

It comes as watchdog groups have claimed NSO has targeted human rights workers and journalists and the US has put the firm on a trade blacklist.

While NSO did not immediately respond to requests for comment, it has previously said it only sells its products to law enforcement and takes action to prevent abuse.