Apple: iPhone 13 now in green as Tim Cook reveals new ‘budget’ iPhone SE

Apple CEO Tim Cook has revealed a new iPhone product, an update to the iPad Air and new green colours for the latest iPhone.

Speaking at Apple’s keynote address, Cook revealed the iPhone 13 would soon be available in green. The new two finishes – “green” for the iPhone 13 and “alpine green” for the iPhone 13 Pro – will be available from 18 March, Cook said.

Cook said he wanted to launch products that would help consumers “stay connected, productive and entertained.”

Apple is also launching a new iPhone SE on 18 March, having updated the phone with the A15 Bionic chip used in the iPhone 13.

The phone follows in the footsteps of a 2020 model but comes with 5G, in addition to the latest A15 processor. The phone comes in a small format, with a 4.7 inch display and a Touch ID fingerprint sensor.

Tech experts had been anticipating the announcement of such a “budget iPhone” at the tech firm’s first major event so far in 2022. The phone will retail for $429.

Cook also announced a new version of its mid-range iPad, the iPad Air. In the refresh, the new product will use the M1 processor used in the more expensive iPad Pro and Macbook Air models.

The model will come in new pastel colours and retail for $599 – it will also hit shelves on March 18.

A new chip – M1 Ultra – was also announced in a bid to enhance the performance of Mac desktops. The M1 Ultra is made by connecting two M1 Max chips and is eight times faster than M1 chips.

What’s more, Apple announced a desktop Mac Studio and a new monitor called Studio Display that can be paired with any Mac, including Macbook Air and Macbook Pro models. These products will house the new M1 Ultra chip.