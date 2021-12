Anything for Adele: Spotify removes shuffle button from albums

Undated handout photo issued by Columbia Records of singer Adele who has released comeback single Easy On Me, her first track in six years, which is taken from her upcoming album, 30, which will be released in November.

Adele has convinced Spotify to remove the shuffle button from album pages, saying that “art tells a story and our stories should be listened to as we intended”.

The streaming service replied “anything for you” and took away the option for listeners.

This was the only request I had in our ever changing industry! We don’t create albums with so much care and thought into our track listing for no reason. Our art tells a story and our stories should be listened to as we intended. Thank you Spotify for listening 🍷♥️ https://t.co/XWlykhqxAy — Adele (@Adele) November 21, 2021

It comes as Adele released her most recent album, ’30’, on the streaming platform this week.

Listeners can still click on songs in any order, and the shuffle button remains on playlists.