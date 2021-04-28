Antonio Horta-Osorio signs off at Lloyds with a £1.4bn post-tax profit

Lloyds bank posted a £1.4bn after tax profit for the first quarter, up nearly 200 per cent on the same time last year, in boss Antonio Horta-Osorio’s final results at the helm.

The banking giant’s statutory profit after tax for the three months to 31 March 2021 was £1.39bn compared to £480m this time last year.

Pre-tax profit for the period was £1.9bn, well ahead of ananlysts expectations of £1.3bn.

Lloyds Banking Group was boosted by the release of a £459m chunk of its provisions for expected bad loans due to the pandemic, with a net improvement of £323m, compared to a forecast of £357m of additional impairments.

These will be the last results overseen by Credit Suisse-bound Horta-Osoria, who led the bank back out of partial state ownership and departs at the end of this month.

He said: “It is with both pride and sadness that I will step down as group chief executive later this month. Most importantly, the Group is well placed for sustainable success and the publication of Strategic Review 2021 in February shows that the Group has clear execution outcomes for 2021, underpinned by long-term strategic vision”.