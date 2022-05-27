Anti-5G campaigners get green light for ongoing legal battle with UK government

‘Action Against 5G’ has been granted permission by the Court of Appeal to move forward with its battle with the UK government for failing to provide the public with ‘adequate information’ about the potential risks.

It comes as the government pushes forward with its 5G innovation, spearheaded by Culture Secretary Nadine Dorries.

The UK campaign group argue that the government have failed to set up a process to examine the potential harms, and argue that this is a subsequent breach of the Human Rights Act. They deem it a failure to protect human life, health and dignity.

“The risks are foreseeable and preventable. Current standards are not fit for purpose and obsolete. The case concerns defending our fundamental right to privacy and protection from experimentation”, the campaigners write on the website.

“Wireless radiation is being imposed on the population without consent and also without regard for the loss of our privacy through intrusive population surveillance and increasing social control”, the group added on the ‘About Us’ section.

The group is made up of doctors, scientists and engineers, and is supported by a team of lawyers headed by Michael Mansfield QC. The group have been back and forth with legal action since 2019.

The crowdfunded legal case attempting to stop the rollout of 5G was blocked by a judge last July in a major setback for Action Against 5G. The group had raised £160,000 for the action.

The government’s defence in this particular case relied on the advice of World Health Organization and Public Health England, which both deem 5G is safe.

In the judgement, Mrs Justice Foster wrote: “The defendants have set out their (rational, scientifically based) view that there is nothing fundamentally different about the physical characteristics of the radio signals produced by 5G compared to those produced by 3G and 4G.”

The case now faces the Administrative Court.