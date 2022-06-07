Annette King named new Advertising Association chair

The Advertising Association has announced the appointment of Publicis Groupe UK chief Annette King as its new Chair, joining the AA Board and working closely with CEO, Stephen Woodford and President, Alessandra Bellini.

King will be replacing PHD’s Philippa Brown who has completed a three-year term, which saw the launch of climate initiatives Ad Net Zero and All In, as well as the industry’s journey through the pandemic and its recovery.

King will now pave the way for the association’s focus on talent as well as its work on public trust, inclusion, climate action and key lobbying issues for the industry.

King became CEO of Publicis Groupe UK in 2018. In four years, she streamlined the structure, bringing together new capabilities and expertise, as well as accelerating growth.

She has introduced flexible-working and a company-wide mental health programme, as well as a series of people-focused initiatives such as a menopause policy, a set of family-friendly policies and disability and trans inclusion policies.

Her role as Chair will be to help support the strategic direction and delivery of the association’s work and its wider remit, reporting to its 14-strong Board on behalf of its tri-partite industry membership.

Stephen Woodford, CEO, Advertising Association, said: “Annette is one of the most impressive voices in UK advertising today and we are delighted to welcome her to the AA’s distinguished Board.

“She brings vast experience and strong work on creating a more inclusive workplace, an area especially relevant to us as we launch the next three actions of the All In Action Plan as well as announce our first wave of All In Champion organisations.