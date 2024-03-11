Ann Summers: Rise in ‘role play’ and Halloween outfits helps it turn over £100m

Ann Summers

Brits splashing out on skimpy Halloween outfits helped Ann Summers turnover £100m last year, the erotic retailer has said.

The adult toy and lingerie seller reported a robust first half of the year as the spooky holiday sent customers searching for revealing takes on fancy dress classics such as a Police Officer or a Devil.

“During the period, we experienced robust trade in H1, supported by a particularly strong Halloween performance with our ‘role play’ product range selling well,” Ann Summers said.

Gross profit for the year was £61.8m compared with £60.0m in the prior year and turnover increased by 4.5 per cent from £100.1m to £104.6m during the period.

It was a year of modest growth for the high street store, with a national squeeze on personal finances impacting growth in the second term of the year.

Ann Summers is revamping its store estate and product range, opening four new stores over the past year and further planned over the next 12 months.

Today’s results come over a year since its founder and former boss Jacqueline Gold passed away.

Gold, who led the business, died last March of Cancer. Just a few months earlier, David Gold also passed away, aged 86.

Maria Hollins, chief of Ann Summers, said: “This financial year has been one of great personal and professional sadness for the Ann Summers business following the passing of two key members of our family-owned business: former Shareholder, David Gold, and Jacqueline Gold CBE.

“The loss of Jacqueline has been immeasurable to us and our colleagues, but we, with the support of Vanessa Gold our executive chair, remain determined to continue her legacy and ensure the growth and success of Ann Summers for the future.”

She added: “Despite the challenges the year presented the business, turnover continued to grow year-on-year, a direct result of our clearly defined commercial business strategy and the continued investment in our business. We remain excited by the opportunities ahead of us.”

Ann Summers was one of the first mainstream adult stores, however in the past decade or so it has battled competition from rivals and traditional retailers extending their offering to lingerie and erotic toys.

The company has had a string of celebrity endorsements including Love Island star Tasha Ghouri.