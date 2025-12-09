Ann Summers remains in the red as sales stall and jobs shed

Ann Summers has 'optimised' its store estate.

Ann Summers’ sales have stalled as it shed jobs and remained in the red during its latest financial year, it has been revealed.

The business has posted a turnover of £93.4m for the 12 months to 28 June, 2025, according to new accounts filed with Companies House.

The total comes after Ann Summers also reported a turnover of £93m in the prior 12 months.

The results also show that the chain remains in the red with a pre-tax loss of £3m although the figure is significantly down from the £13m loss it fell to in the year before.

During its latest financial year, Ann Summers’ headcount was cut from 1,180 to 1,011.

The reduction in its headcount comes after the chain had increased it from 1,114 in the year to 29 June, 2024.

The last time Ann Summers reported a pre-tax profit was the £6.6m it achieved in the year to June 2021.

Since then it has racked up a pre-tax loss of more than £40m.

‘Trading conditions remained tough’, Ann Summers CEO

In a statement signed off by the board, Ann Summers CEO Maria Hollins said: “The financial year 2024-25 has been one of resilience and strategic adaption.

“Against a backdrop of persistent economic uncertainty, rising inflation and the on-going cost-of-living crisis, the retail sector has faced significant headwinds both in the UK and globally.

“Despite these challenges, our business has demonstrated agility and determination, focusing on operational efficiency, customer experience and long-term sustainability.

“Trading conditions remained tough, with consumer confidence subdued and discretionary spend under pressure.”

Ann Summers said it responded by “optimising” its store estate while it also decided to close its direct selling channel, Connect, in October 2025.

On its future, the chain said: “Looking ahead, our strategy remains focused on profitable growth, market leading product innovation and outstanding customer experience.

“We will continue to drive efficiencies, expand our reach and investment tin sustainable, ethical practices.”