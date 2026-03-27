Angelalign Technology (6699.HK) Releases 2025 Results: Passion for Clinical Excellence Drives Worldwide Growth

Angelalign Technology Inc. (6699.HK) (“Angel” or the “Company”) released its financial results for fiscal year 2025. During the reporting period, the Company continued to do well in both the global and China markets. Total case volume was 532,400, which increased 48.1%, revenue was USD 370.3 million, which increased 37.8%, and adjusted net profit was USD 43.8 million, which increased 63.0%. The results were driven by Angel’s passion for clinical excellence and its open and inclusive culture that empowers talented people to work together to meet customer needs, the Company said.

Fox Hu, CEO of Angel, stated: “The clear aligner industry is complex and multidisciplinary. It requires top-tier technical and operational talent along with seamless collaboration among professionals from diverse geographies. Angel’s open and inclusive culture attracts professionals who share a passion for clinical excellence and a dedication to bringing outstanding products and services to customers. This melting pot of ideas and people is driving our long-term growth.”

Premium Orthodontists’ Recommendations Spread in Top Cities

Clear aligner treatment has a long cycle. Subtle differences in product quality and treatment plans accumulate and become impactful over the course of up to a hundred aligners for each case. Premium orthodontists typically require years of personal experience before they embrace a new brand. They are active in high integrity professional communities and often share detailed usage experiences with each other. Their collective views then propel industry adoption trends.

As a result, Angel chose the harder path, that is to go directly to the top cities of the world to provide premium orthodontists with premium local services and clinical support. With the support of our broad global investor base and our talented people, Angel had to make substantial investments and organizational changes to execute this strategy.

After three years of hard work and investment, Angel is proud to say that it has built a strong reputation among premium orthodontists in top cities around the world, especially those who prize clinical excellence. There are hundreds of orthodontists who have each utilized Angel aligner solutions for over a hundred cases, some for over a thousand cases, especially complex cases. Positive word-of-mouth recommendations are spreading from leading orthodontists to the broader orthodontic community. Concurrently, clinicians are gaining a deeper understanding of different clinical outcomes and predictability of different aligner solutions, which is benefiting Angel and other premium brands.

In addition, Angel’s portfolio of many innovations has been welcomed by clinicians around the world. One example is the angelButton™ solution introduced 6 years ago. Angel has shipped more than 100 million angelButtons to customers! What’s more, customer feedback received has been utilized to significantly improve its industrial stability and clinical predictability. The angelButton™ solution is praised for its reliable and mature anchorage function as well as its many proprietary movement protocols that maximize treatment efficiency and comfort. Another example is Angel’s A6 Mandibular Advancement solution, which, thanks to over 10 years of clinical feedback, has achieved excellent clinical efficiency. Angel innovation focuses on solving clinician pain points and improving patient experience, rather than chasing the latest technology topics. More importantly, even innovative technology ideas require long-term clinical feedback and improvement to achieve predictable treatment performance.

Angel collaborates with leading orthodontists to incorporate their insights, thus ensuring a strong pipeline of innovations for years to come. Central to this process is Angel’s open and inclusive culture, which enables the Company to incorporate feedback from internal teams and external customers. Building on this culture, Angel organizes its R&D, clinical support, sales and operational teams in a flexible way to deliver localized solutions in more than 60 countries.

The Company has built specialized education and training, clinical support and experienced sales teams in five major regions — EMEA, North America, APAC, South America and China. It also has established treatment design centers in China, Brazil and Southeast Asia, along with manufacturing facilities in China, the United States and Brazil. The Company will further strengthen its compliance systems, data security processes and intellectual property assets while protecting its innovations.

In 2025, Angel’s global markets（ex-Chinese mainland）recorded 256,200 cases, which increased 82.1%, with revenue of USD 163.0 million, which increased 102.5%. Premium orthodontists’ recommendations and the clinical results they share, especially for complex cases, have propelled the Company into a growth phase driven by professional reputation.

Market Leadership in China by Expanding Product Portfolio and Strong Growth in Lower-Tier Markets

The clear aligner market in China is multi-tiered, with significant differences across regions in practitioner capability, patient profile, and service models.

In China’s first- and second-tier markets, Angel continues to provide comprehensive clinical support for orthodontists to help them produce exemplary clinical outcomes. In 2025, Angel combined traditional orthodontics with digital innovation to introduce solutions for more difficult adult cases, including the Angel Scissors-bite Turbo and Angel Enhanced Curve Turbo. For adolescents and children, Angel introduced solutions that enable more precise intervention during growth stages to make treatment simpler and more comfortable. To improve clinician experience and workflow, the Company delivers biweekly updates for iOrtho, its doctor-facing, ortho-design software.

In China’s broader third- and fourth-tier markets, Angel is fully committed to expanding service coverage and market share. Thanks to systematic training programs, clinical support, and full-cycle solutions, the Company is helping clinicians deliver predictable treatment outcomes, shortened treatment cycles, and reduced case restarts, all of which result in a higher standard of care for a large patient population.

Some aligner brands have exited lower-tier cities and towns. As a result, Angel’s leadership and influence in these regions have been strengthened. Even in lower-tier cities and towns, clinicians are realizing that differences in manufacturing quality, treatment design, and clinical support can accumulate and be magnified, making some cases difficult to finish, and requiring suppliers to continue to ship aligners resulting in prohibitive contingent costs. With this realization, many clinicians in lower-tier cities and towns are turning to higher quality solutions.

In 2025, Angel’s Chinese mainland market reached 276,200 cases, which increased 26.3%, with revenue of USD 207.3 million, which increased 10.1%. Servicing lower-tier markets is not just about business. It’s about ensuring that doctors in hard-to-reach regions receive reliable products and clinical support, and patients get a better standard of aligner therapy.

Angel’s cumulative case volume has exceeded 2 million cases to date. This is a significant milestone because many Angel cases are more complex (simple cases being a different category with different technical barriers to entry). Each Angel case is part of a sophisticated, daily collaboration between many talented people inspired by clinical excellence. This culture, people, organization structure combined with case volume milestone is the foundation for Angel’s sustained growth.

The clear aligner industry has significant development potential. Angel will continue to build on its open and inclusive corporate culture, invest in technical innovations, strengthen its global clinical support systems, and enhance its customer experience. The combination, we believe, will result in sustainable growth worldwide.

About Angelalign Technology Inc.

Founded in 2003 and celebrating 2 million smiles, Angelalign Technology Inc. is a publicly listed company with a broad international shareholder base. It provides digital technology-driven clear aligner products and services in more than 60 countries. Learn more at angelaligner.com.

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Contact

Media Contact:

Sue Kolb

sue.kolb@angelaligner.com

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