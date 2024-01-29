American adventure continues for Domestic & General as it makes second acquisition

The Wimbledon office of Domestic & General.

International appliance care specialist Domestic & General (D&G) has made its second US acquisition following a $75m deal last year.

The group, which has a revenue of nearly £1bn and major operations in London, Nottingham and Brighton, has bought a data-driven repair platform from Nana Technologies for an undisclosed sum.

D&G said the deal will “significantly strengthen” its proposition in the US and “accelerate” its ambition to grow its market share in the country.

The platform handles all aspects of the repair logistics process including parts, payments, appointment scheduling and communications.

The acquisition comes after Domestic & General snapped up After Inc., a US warranty aftersales specialist, in 2023.

D&G currently operates across 12 markets, including the UK, Spain, Germany, France, Portugal, Italy, Australia, and the US and has approximately 3,000 employees.

Gayle Terry, president of D&G US, said: “Bringing Nana Technologies’ repair platform into the D&G

business is an important next step for our brand’s growth and customer service proposition in the

US.

“We have been supporting consumers in the US for two years and are looking forward to

deploying these new products and services to help our partners build customer loyalty and deepen

relationships.”

David Zamir, founder and CEO of Nana Technologies, added: “I’m immensely proud of the hard work

and dedication our team has displayed in developing our state-of-the-art repair platform.

“This acquisition marks a new chapter, where our vision for streamlined repair processes that will drive

local employment opportunities for tomorrow’s tradespeople will become a reality on a much larger

scale thanks to D&G.”

Matthew Crummack, D&G CEO, said: “We are making great progress in the US, growing our

customer base, introducing our pioneering subscription-based model, partnering with leading

players such as Whirlpool and benefitting from capability acquired from After and Nana.

“We’re proud to be a UK headquartered, international business – with around 3,000 employees and

counting – that is expanding into exciting new markets.”