Amazon set to buy self-driving startup Zoox for $1bn

Amazon is said to be preparing to acquire US self-driving startup Zoox in a $1bn deal, marking its first major step into the driverless cars market.

The deal could be announced as soon as today, the Information first reported.

It has been suggested that Amazon may use the acquisition to incorporate self-driving technology into its logistics network, with the potential to develop a driverless fleet down the line.

Amazon took a stake in self-driving startup Aurora and electric carmaker Rivian last year, prompting rumours about its intentions in the sector.

It joins fellow tech giant Alphabet and its driverless unit Waymo, which has been trialling self-driving cars on streets for a number of years.

Uber similarly has skin in the game, raising more than $1bn in investment for its autonomous fleet from the likes of Toyota last year. Meanwhile Apple is known to have been developing driverless technology for several years, though it has yet to debut a physical model.

Founded in 2014, Zoox was last publicly valued in a private fundraising round at $3.2bn two years ago. Investors who stand to gain from the deal include Breyer Capital, the Canada Pension Plan Investment Board, Lux Capital and Atlassian co-founder Mike Cannon-Brookes.

If confirmed, the deal could be Amazon’s second biggest acquisition to date after it bought Whole Foods in 2017 for $13.7bn.

Zoox was forced to suspend driving trials of its technology earlier this year due to the coronavirus pandemic. It is also reported to have laid off about 100 employees in April.

Talks were first reported between Amazon and Zoox last month by the Wall Street Journal.

Amazon did not immediately respond to a request for comment.