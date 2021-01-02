Alok Sharma offers to resign as business minister to lead climate summit

UK business minister Alok Sharma has offered to resign from his ministerial position in order to take on a full-time role preparing for the country’s chairmanship of United Nations COP26 climate change summit, according to The Times today.

Sharma, who is also president of this year’s climate summit, reportedly told Prime Minister Boris Johnson that he would rather give up his position as business minister than step down from his role in climate change envoy.

Last month, Johnson’s office denied a report that he wanted his predecessor David Cameron to take over from Sharma as president of next year’s UN COP26 climate change summit.

