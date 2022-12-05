Allica Bank bags £100m cash injection after swing into profit

Richard Davies, chief of Allica Bank

Digital lender Allica said it had bagged a £100m cash injection today as it looks to guzzle up more of the UK’s small business banking market.

Allica, which provides savings, lending and payments services for small businesses, revealed that growth technology investor TCV had led the equity round into the firm, alongside backing from existing investors Warwick Capital Partners and Atalaya Capital Management.

Boss of Allica Richard Davies said the firm was now looking to snap up more of the market from the UK’s traditional lenders.

“From the moment we sat down with TCV it was clear we shared the same vision to transform SME banking in the UK, by taking on the mainstream ‘high street’ banking market,” Davies said.

“It’s a massive vote of confidence in the team we’ve built at Allica to attract backing from such a world-class technology investor under the toughest of market conditions, and this £100m funding round will enable us to support far more of Britain’s established and growth companies, who have been underserved for too long.”

The cash backing from TCV follows a swing into the black for Allica in June, placing it among a host of fintechs to double down on a shift to profitability amid a slide in economic conditions this year.

The firm revealed a £55m capital facility in June from a subsidiary of the British Business Bank which it said it would use to fuel its growth. Backing from TCV will now see Allica join a portfolio of firms including Revolut – where Davies was a former executive – Nubank and Zepz.

Michael Kalfayan, Partner at TCV said Allica had built a “truly impressive platform” that is looking to solve a “great need” for SMEs.

“Allica is a prime example of this and we’re incredibly excited to collaborate with this strong team as they work to be the country’s leading digitally-native SME bank,” Kalfayan said.