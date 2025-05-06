All systems Go for Whyte to Win and end losing streak

Douglas Whyte last saddled a winner over a month ago.

YOU CAN guarantee that trainer Douglas Whyte will arrive at Happy Valley on Wednesday armed with every lucky charm he has at his disposal.

The former 13-time champion jockey has suffered desperate times of late, saddling a sequence of 37 losers, and is unlikely to remember the last time he visited the winners’ circle just over a month ago.

Whyte is unlikely to be deterred by his run of bad fortune, however, and sends eight raiders to the city track, spearheaded by useful handicapper GOKO WIN.

It has been a long time since the son of Love Conquers All last tasted success, but the six-year-old will never get a better chance of hitting the bullseye when he lines up in the Chantilly Handicap (1.05pm) over six furlongs.

Having raced for the majority of his career against some of the best sprinters in the territory, he has subsequently found it tough going in recent times, especially after winning from a rating 17 pounds higher than he races off here.

However, there was plenty to like about his encouraging performance when dropped down in class for the first time and fifth to runaway winner Lucky Planet over the course and distance three weeks ago.

Having drawn the ‘coffin box’ stall 12 in that contest, jockey Hugh Bowman had no option but to go to the tail of the field before unleashing Goko Win’s impressive turn of foot down the home straight.

This time the pendulum has swung in his favour as he has drawn the golden gate in stall one, suggesting there can be no excuses and that he can hopefully give his trainer an overdue winner.

POINTERS

Goko Win 1.05pm Happy Valley