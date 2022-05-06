All eyes on £598m superyacht reportedly owned by Putin which moves out of Italian port

CARRARA, ITALY – MARCH 23: The superyacht ‘Scheherazade’, which has been linked to Russian President Vladimir Putin, is moored in the port at Marina di Carrara on March 23, 2022 in Carrara, Italy. The yacht ‘Scheherazade’, which is about 140 meters long and worth over 700 million dollars, is moored at the ‘The Italian Sea Group’ shipyard. Those onboard deny it is Putin’s and claim it is owned by a non-oligarch Russian owner. Yesterday, the President of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelensky, during his speech to the Italian Parliament requested the seizure of the yacht. (Photo by Laura Lezza/Getty Images)

A $700m (£598m) superyacht reportedly owned by Russian president Vladimir Putin may be on the move from an Italian port for the first time in months.

There was reportedly a flurry of activity this week on board the Scheherazade, a 450ft vessel which was docked in Marina di Carrara, Tuscany.

According to the Telegraph, locals said the yacht yacht moved out of the dry port and is now sitting in the water.

One said it has “not been seized by authorities so I guess it’s free to go at any time”.

This comes after European countries have been seizing and tracking assets owned by Russian oligarchs and those with close links to Putin.

The Scheherazade’s ties to the Kremlin are still being investigated by Italian police, it was reported.