All eyes on £598m superyacht reportedly owned by Putin which moves out of Italian port
A $700m (£598m) superyacht reportedly owned by Russian president Vladimir Putin may be on the move from an Italian port for the first time in months.
There was reportedly a flurry of activity this week on board the Scheherazade, a 450ft vessel which was docked in Marina di Carrara, Tuscany.
According to the Telegraph, locals said the yacht yacht moved out of the dry port and is now sitting in the water.
One said it has “not been seized by authorities so I guess it’s free to go at any time”.
This comes after European countries have been seizing and tracking assets owned by Russian oligarchs and those with close links to Putin.
The Scheherazade’s ties to the Kremlin are still being investigated by Italian police, it was reported.