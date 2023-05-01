Alfa Romeo Tonale PHEV Q4 review: Plug-in and play

Alfa Romeo is undergoing a rapid transformation, with bold plans for the classic Italian brand – which celebrates its 113th anniversary this year – to become completely electric by 2027.

The Tonale SUV was first revealed last year, powered by a 1.5-litre petrol engine with mild-hybrid technology. But Alfa has now launched a plug-in hybrid (PHEV) version, which gives the Tonale a serious shot in the arm when it comes to performance. Add in the potential for improved efficiency, not to mention pure electric driving, and the PHEV is a hugely important addition.

Driving the new Tonale’s front wheels is a 180hp 1.3-litre four-cylinder petrol engine. At the rear is a 90kW electric motor, without any physical connection to the front axle. Alfa calls this e-AWD, and it means the Tonale can switch between three ‘DNA’ driving modes that change how the two power sources work together. A six-speed automatic gearbox is fitted, complete with huge aluminium paddle shifters.

Worth the weight

With engine and motor working together in Dynamic mode, the Tonale can accelerate from 0-62mph in 6.2 seconds: a notable improvement in performance versus the regular, mild-hybrid Tonale. Top speed is 128mph, with the ability to reach 84mph in electric mode only.

Adding the motor and accompanying 15.5kWh battery has increased kerb weight by 310kg. The newfound electric torque helps mask the car’s 1,910kg heft to a degree, and Alfa Romeo claims impressively even 53:47 front/rear weight distribution.

Rapid steering and a Brembo brake-by-wire system, with quicker reactions in Dynamic mode, also help counteract the Tonale’s extra weight. Body control is impressive, with Veloce versions gaining adaptive dual-stage suspension. Even on larger alloy wheels, the Tonale still feels comfortable and refined.

Low emissions, low tax

Being able to cover up to 43 miles on electric power alone results in an official CO2 emissions figure of 29g/km – and sees the Tonale PHEV subject to Benefit-in-Kind tax at just eight percent. Such a low rate should make it attractive to company car drivers. It will certainly stand out in the office car park, too.

Finding faults with the Tonale PHEV is relatively difficult. The petrol engine can sound a touch uncouth at higher revs, while the hybrid batteries eat into boot space. The regular Tonale has a 500-litre luggage capacity, but the PHEV can only offer 385 litres: on par with a typical family hatchback.

Some cheaper plastics let down the Tonale’s cabin a little, but at least there are physical buttons for the climate control. Prices for the entry-level Tonale Ti PHEV start from £45,995, while the Veloce version tested here will set you back £48,495.

A classier crossover

A digital dashboard, satellite navigation, smartphone connectivity, keyless entry and a reversing camera are all fitted as standard. The gorgeous Montreal Green paintwork is a £1,500 option, though.

A plug-in hybrid crossover SUV may not sound like a car for enthusiasts, but Alfa Romeo has engineered the Tonale PHEV to have genuine driver appeal. That’s even more impressive, given the relatively humble Jeep Compass it shares a platform with.

The Tonale PHEV is not only the obvious choice for company car drivers, it’s also the best version on sale. It oozes charm inside and out, serves up real-world efficiency, and feels engaging on the road. Alfa Romeo is on a rapid path towards electrification, but the Tonale suggests the Alfisti should not be too worried.

John Redfern writes for Motoring Research

PRICE: £48,495

POWER: 280hp

0-62MPH: 6.2sec

TOP SPEED: 128mph

FUEL ECONOMY: 217.3mpg

CO2 EMISSIONS: 29g/km