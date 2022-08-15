Aldi raises warehouse workers’ pay for second time

Aldi will boost warehouse workers’ pay by up to nine per cent in a bid to help their staff cope with the rising cost of living.

This means that warehouse selectors, who make up a majority of distribution centre roles, will receive a new minimum rate of £12.66 an hour.

The company said yesterday that the pay rise will benefit around 4,200 staff, and will come into effect in September.

The discount supermarket also said that it was boosting night premium payments by five per cent for those who work outside of normal operating hours.

Aldi said the new rates far exceed the Living Wage Foundation’s recommended minimum wage of £9.90 an hour.

“This announcement recognises the amazing contribution our logistics colleagues make in servicing communities across the country,” said Giles Hurley, chief executive officer of Aldi’s UK unit.

“We’re also pleased to be able to increase the night premium we pay to our many colleagues who work so hard to keep our stores well-stocked,” he added.

The news comes after Aldi announced last month that it was raising pay for some 26,000 store workers, with Londoners to receive a minimum of £11.95 per hour from the autumn.