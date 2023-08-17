Aldi on the hunt for 1,700 new staff members as demand for value goods grow

Aldi is looking to hire 1,700 more warehouse staff this year as the grocery discounter steams ahead with its UK expansion plans.

The German value retailer is ramping up the number of full-time and part-time positions at its Regional Distribution Centres and employees will be offered salaries of up to £53,000 per year.

Its hiring spree forms part of Aldi’s nationwide expansion drive, with the supermarket set to open an average of one new store a week across the UK between now and Christmas.

“As we continue to grow and attract new shoppers, we need even more amazing colleagues at our distribution sites to make everything possible, Kelly Stokes, recruitment director at Aldi UK, said.

“As well as healthcare and lifestyle perks, being a part of the Aldi team means a great working environment. With it being an exciting time for the business there are also real opportunities to progress.”

Aldi is one of the fastest growing supermarkets in the UK with figures from Kantar showing that in July the value grocer has a market share of 10.2 per cent, a rise of 1.1 percentage points year on year.

Its sales during the month also increased by 21.2 per cent versus 2022 as the cost of living crisis has driven costumes to seek cheaper goods.

The business currently has 990 stores in the UK.