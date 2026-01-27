Airspan Partners with Space Compass to Bring 5G Connectivity to High-Altitude Maritime Surveillance

Airspan Networks Holdings LLC (“Airspan”), a leading global provider of wireless network solutions, today announced plans to deploy a 5G Air-to-Ground (ATG) communications system for Space Compass’s High-Altitude Platform Station (HAPS), enabling a new generation of Maritime Domain Awareness (MDA) from the stratosphere.

The project will demonstrate how 5G connectivity from 16–18 km altitude can deliver secure command-and-control and real-time mission data between a HAPS aircraft and ground stations up to 300 km away.

Using Airspan’s 5G In-Motion ATG technology, the system will provide high-speed data rates, wide-area maritime coverage, and continuous 360-degree connectivity through advanced beam-forming and high-gain antenna systems. This use case is designed to support persistent monitoring of shipping lanes, coastal regions, and remote ocean areas from above the weather and beyond the reach of conventional networks.

The system includes airborne radios and antennas, onboard 5G processing units, and a full ground-based 5G RAN, core network, and management system – all optimized, as an end-to-end solution for the power, weight, and environmental requirements of stratospheric flight.

After extensive laboratory and pre-flight testing, the system will be validated for light plane operations in 2026 in advance of stratospheric flight trials in 2027.

“This collaboration brings together Space Compass’s vision for high-altitude maritime surveillance with Airspan’s leadership in 5G Air-to-Ground technology,” said Yasuhiko Morita, CTO of Space Compass. “By extending reliable broadband connectivity into the stratosphere, we are enabling a new class of persistent maritime domain awareness that supports security, safety, and environmental protection.”

“Airspan is proud to support this groundbreaking HAPS program with our 5G ATG platform,” said Henrik Smith-Petersen, Chief Sales Officer at Airspan. “Our technology is designed to deliver carrier-grade performance in some of the most demanding environments, and this project demonstrates how 5G can unlock powerful new applications for high-altitude aviation and wide-area surveillance.”

