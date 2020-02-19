Airbus announces 2,300 job cuts in space and defence division

Airbus today said it would cut 2,300 jobs in its defence business, including 357 roles in the UK.

The UK cuts amount to a near 10 per cent reduction in its 4,000-strong workforce.

The aircraft maker blamed a flat space market and postponed defence contracts for the cuts.

Ongoing technical problems with its transport and air-to-air fuelling plane the A400M led the German air force to refuse delivery of two of the planes last autumn.

The group has also taken €1.2bn (£1bn) charge on its worsening sales outlook, with a German ban on defence exports to Saudi Arabia causing the division to lose a promising potential customer, its head Dirk Hoke said.

Airbus Defence and Space employs around 34,000 staff – 13,000 in Germany – and contributes around a fifth of revenues to parent group Airbus.

The group said it plans to slash 2,362 positions by the end of 2021, of which 829 would be in Germany, 630 in Spain, 404 in France, 357 in the UK and 141 in other countries.

Airbus said it started a consultation process today with its European works council.