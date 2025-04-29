AI use rising in legal services, but public trust remains low

(Photo by Dan Kitwood/Getty Images)

While AI’s potential to reduce costs and improve efficiency is making waves within the industry, both public and legal professionals remain cautious about fully embracing the technology, especially for legally complex issues.

A recent survey by Robin AI found that only 10 per cent of people fully trust law firms, with only 30 pert cent willing to let an AI lawyer represent them, provided human oversight is put in place.

Respondents said they would need a 57 per cent discount before choosing an AI lawyer over a traditional one.

“The legal industry needs serious reform,” said Richard Robinson, CEO of Robin AI.

Some companies, are, however, starting to bet big on AI. For example, law firm Shoosmiths has become the first major firm to link a firmwide bonus to its workforce’s use of artificial intelligence (AI).

The firm exclusively told City AM that it set a “clear and ambitious annual target”: one million Microsoft Copilot prompts to unlock a £1m bonus pot for staff in the new financial year.

The bonus metric will form one element of the firm’s multi-million collegiate bonus pool, available to all staff except partners and business services directors.

If the AI target is achieved, Shoosmiths staff will share £1m of the reward, which equates to one per cent of each individual’s salary.

Yet, for the most part, as Robinson said: “People want faster, cheaper legal help – but not at the expense of human judgement.”

The data reflects a broader trend of scepticism.

While AI is seen as a tool for improving efficiency, many remain wary of its application to more sensitive matters.

New research from KPMG found that despite its increasing use, only 42% of the UK public trust AI, and nearly three-quarters have had no formal AI training, the report found.

Additionally, 72 per cent are wary of the potential for AI-generated misinformation, while 78 per cent are concerned about losing human interaction due to AI.

“The UK faces a complex AI trust problem,” said Leanne Allen, Head of AI at KPMG. “It’s hard to trust a technology evolving faster than the rules built to control it.”

What’s more, almost 80 per cent of people fear AI will erode human connection, and 91 per cent want laws to combat AI-driven misinformation.

From a legal perspective, experts argue that AI’s current role should be one of support, not replacement.

Governments in both the UK and the US are exploring ways to integrate AI into legal systems, hoping to reduce costs and increase accessibility.

Yet, for AI to gain broader acceptance, transparency, regulation, and safeguards will be essential.

As Robinson of Robin AI stated, “AI must work alongside lawyers, not replace them, to ensure the integrity and trust of the legal profession.”

