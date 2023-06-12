AI can help capital tackle climate threat, Sadiq Khan says

Mayor of London Sadiq Khan. Photo: Aaron Chown/PA Wire

Artificial intelligence (AI) can be deployed to help London tackle the threat from climate change, Sadiq Khan has said.

The mayor of London has launched a review exploring how data and technology can help the capital thrive in a changing environment.

At the opening of London Tech Week on Monday, Khan outlined how blistering heatwaves and flash floods last summer highlighted London’s vulnerability to global warming.

Announcing the London Climate Resilience Review to 700 tech firms, he said: “London is at the forefront of cities globally in using data and technology to reduce congestion, improve air quality and public transport.

“This review will gain independent insight into what more needs to be done to make us a climate resilient city as we harness the power of our thriving tech industry.”

City Hall says the mayor has invested £25m to date to increase climate resilience – and the review is set to recommend what more can be done to harness developing tech and AI.

But climate experts warn of temperatures up five or six degrees above average by 2050.

Major climate risks – to Londoners, the environment and the economy – include wildfires, heavy rain, flooding and extreme heat, as well as air pollution and congestion.

The review will be led by Green Finance Institute chairman Emma Howard Boyd and call on the tech industry to contribute to vital efforts to combat climate disaster.

Solutions highlighted by Khan included digital infrastructure powering ULEZ; AI and data cutting congestion; air quality sensors; real time pollution alerts; the zero emissions bus fleet; flooding sensors; electric charging points; contactless payment and journey planning apps.

Howard Boyd, a former Environment Agency chairman, said: “London needs to be climate ready. A resilient and successful 21st century city must develop in ways that protect lives and livelihoods… Catastrophe is not inevitable but failure to prepare would be a disaster.”

Tory net zero tsar Chris Skidmore MP said the UK is a leading player in “clean technologies, science, manufacturing and green finance and if managed right, this can lead to new jobs and strong economic growth”.