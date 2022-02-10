AI and Big Data to be ‘most disruptive’ tech in pharma industry in 2022

AI and Big Data as a powerhouse duo will be the ‘most disruptive’ emerging technology in the pharmaceutical sector in 2022.

This year is anticipated to be studded with high-figure tech deals within the healthcare space, after hailed Covid-19 vaccine maker AstraZeneca and BenevolentAI expanded their drug discovery partnership just weeks ago.

“Undoubtedly AI and the role of Big Data have had a profound transformative change across many verticals,” tech analyst at PP Foresight, Paolo Pescatore told City A.M. “This will proliferate and be ever more relevant for the pharmaceuticals sector as underlined during these challenging and uncertain times.”

Pfizer, GlaxoSmithKline, Merck and Roche are also forging AI partnerships.

Senior director of market research at GlobalData, Urte Jakimaviciute added: “Less than one month into 2022 and we have already seen Sanofi sealing a deal with Exscientia to develop oncology and immunology treatments. Further, BenevolentAI and AstraZeneca have agreed on an expansion of their AI-powered drug discovery partnership to include systemic lupus erythematosus and heart failure.

“This indicates that the role of AI in the drug discovery and development process is only set to grow.”

The benefits of AI in drug discovery have increasingly gained detraction in recent years, Jakimaviciute continued, carried by the number of AI-focused vendors, high-value financing rounds, and pharma partnerships.

“These trends will continue to gather pace and we should witness more of these collaborations in the future,” she said.