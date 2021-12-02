Admiral Casino owner fined £685k for failing to minimise ‘gambling harms’

Online gambling business Greentube Alderney must pay £685,000 after a Gambling Commission investigation revealed social responsibility and money laundering failures this morning.

The company, which operates admiralcasino.co.uk and bellfruitcasino.com, will also undergo extensive independent auditing for the failures which occurred between December 2019 and November 2020.

Licensed gambling operators have a legal duty to ensure their gambling facilities are provided in compliance with the Gambling Act 2005, which requires operators to prevent gambling from being a source of crime.

The Commission investigation revealed that the operator failed to interact with customers in a way which minimised the risk of customers experiencing gambling harms, conduct adequate assessments of the risk of money laundering, have in place and implement appropriate policies, procedures and controls to prevent money laundering and to alert the Commission to an event that could have a significant impact on the nature or structure of a licensee’s business.

Helen Venn, Commission Executive Director, said: “Compliance with Commission rules aimed at keeping people safe and gambling crime free is not optional. We will always take firm action against those operators who fail to meet the high standards we expect for consumers in Britain.”

More to follow