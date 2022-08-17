Ladbrokes owner Entain fined record £17m over social responsibility and money laundering failures

The UK’s gambling watchdog today fined betting shop owner Entain a record £17m over “completely unacceptable” anti-money laundering and social responsibility failures.

The UK’s Gambling Commission said the Ladbrokes and Coral owner repeatedly failed to protect problematic gamblers from betting huge sums in their shops and online casinos.

In one case, the FoxyBingo operator was ruled to have failed to properly minimise harms after hosting just one interaction with an online customer who gambled away £230,845 during overnight sessions over an 18-month period.

The firm also let blocked customers open multiple accounts to avoid their bans as it repeatedly failed to escalate concerns around potentially problematic customers.

The Isle of Man headquartered firm also failed to carry out proper risk assessments to ensure its services were not being used for money laundering and terrorist financing, the watchdog said.

The anti-money laundering failures include Entain’s decision to let one online customer deposit £742,000 without any appropriate source of funds checks, and letting another spend £186,000 over six months despite the fact he was known to live in social housing.

Gambling Commission chief executive Andrew Rhodes noted that this is the “second time” Entain has “fallen foul” of the regulator, after the watchdog hit Ladbrokes and Coral with a £5.9m fine in 2019.

The watchdog chief warned that “further serious breaches” could lead to the removal of the operator’s gambling license.

“Our investigation revealed serious failures that have resulted in the largest enforcement outcome to date,” Andrew Rhodes said.

“There were completely unacceptable anti-money laundering and safer gambling failures. Operators are reminded they must never place commercial considerations over compliance.”

In a statement, Entain said it “accepts that certain legacy systems and processes supporting the operations of its British business during 2019 and 2020 were not in line with the evolving regulatory expectations of the Commission.”

“However, the Group also notes the Commission’s statement that it found no evidence whatsoever of criminal spend within Entain’s operations,” the betting company said, as it claimed it had agreed to settle with the Gambling Commission to “to bring the matter to a close and avoid further costly and protracted legal proceedings.”