Accounting vacancies boom will benefit London as job openings bounce back to pre-pandemic levels

The number of job openings for accountancy positions has rebounded following after dropping sharply during the pandemic.

Vacancies in accounting are set to jump 6.9 per cent between this quarter and the next, to land at levels more 50 per cent higher than in Q2 2021.

Following a lull in the hiring during the fourth quarter of 2021, the number of vacancies is set to bounce back sharply, data from recruitment firms Morgan McKinley and Vacansoft shows.

The bounce will come as a boon to London’s job market, as the UK’s capital hosted almost half (49.1 per cent) of all accountancy vacancies posted in the first quarter of 2022, up from 47.7 per cent in 2021.

The boom is set to see the number of accountancy jobs available in London in 2022 rise to levels 27.7 per cent higher than in 2021.

The lull in the number of accountancy jobs in the final quarter of 2021 saw the financial sector overtake the accountancy sector, as the biggest job offeror.

Fierce competition for talent is set to see firms offer more attractive salaries and benefits as they seek to retain and bring on board employees.

Darren Burns, Operations Director, Morgan McKinley, said: “Firms across the UK have a consistently high volume of jobs to fill.”

“This means Accounting & Finance job seekers are enjoying plenty of choice, but has made hiring more competitive.”

“The ability to secure talent will come down to transparent and efficient hiring processes, alongside competitive compensation packages and clear communication of their agile working policies.”