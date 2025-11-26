A-Young Lee Lights Up Christmasland Opening Night – Circus Extravaganza and Light Show Illuminate the Festive Season

The much-anticipated “2025 Christmasland in New Taipei City” officially kicked off in Taiwan on Nov. 14th with the dazzling “Christmasland Opening Event”, marking the grand opening of the city’s most magical season. The evening began with a spectacular circus performance, blending breathtaking acrobatics with brilliant lighting effects to create a vibrant and joyful holiday atmosphere. The excitement reached its peak when popular cheerleader and entertainer A-Young Lee made a surprise appearance alongside LINE FRIENDS’ beloved character Cony, joining New Taipei City Mayor Yu-Ih Hou on stage for an enthusiastic interaction that set off waves of cheers from the crowd. Mayor Hou then led city officials and distinguished guests in the lighting ceremony, officially launching the 45-day series of Christmas events.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20251125896409/en/

This year’s “Christmasland in New Taipei City” partners with the world-renowned IP “LINE FRIENDS & LINE FRIENDS minini” to present a heartwarming, whimsical Christmas celebration full of color and joy. “Christmasland Opening Event” lit up the “Fun Circus Tent” Christmas Tree, a symbol of dreams and joy, along with the surrounding themed light installations and dazzling decorations. Echoing the theme of a “Circus Carnival,” the event also featured the grand performance “Dreams Take Flight: The Flying Circus.” Inspired by the idea of dreams taking off, the show combined giant hot-air balloon installations, aerial silk acrobatics, interactive circus parades, and visual light dance performances, creating Taiwan’s first-ever “air-and-ground dual-axis interactive show.” The immersive performance transported audiences straight into a circus carnival bursting with energy and wonder.

The world-renowned 3D projection mapping show also made a stunning debut, adding brilliance to the festive evening. Created by a professional projection team from Singapore, the show employs exquisite light-and-shadow artistry to bring the LINE FRIENDS characters vividly to life on the facade of New Taipei City Hall, transforming the entire building into a circus stage glowing with magic. This year’s light projection performance goes even further, linking the second-floor LED corridor with the “Fun Circus Tent” Christmas Tree in a synchronized display that envelops the entire plaza in dynamic, flowing visuals. The result is a fully immersive spectacle of light and sound that captures the audience in an atmosphere of wonder and enchantment. The opening storyline begins with Brown and Cony exchanging messages, setting off a journey into the digital world as the countdown begins. One by one, their LINE FRIENDS companions join in, weaving together scenes of laughter, friendship, and shared memories – depicting those small yet precious moments of connection that define our modern lives. Each message, each heart sent, carries warmth, longing, and blessings, reminding us that even across great distances, joy and love can still travel through the screen and reach one another’s hearts during this special Christmas season. Visitors are warmly invited to come and experience the dazzling magic and festive spirit of the Christmasland Circus.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20251125896409/en/

Contact

Ho,Chi-Wang

886-2-2960-3456 ext. 4091