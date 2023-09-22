A Year in a Field is a profound documentary about the beauty of nature

The documentary is a rumination on nature during the pandemic (Photo: Christopher Morris)

It takes a bold filmmaker to truly make you stop and think about the world. Filmed between the Winter Solstices of 2020 and 2021, when the world was forced to be still, Christopher Morris filmed Boscowen Ros, a 4,000-year-old stone monolith for his ruminative new documentary, A Year in a Field.

He observes the areas around it, the changing seasons, and how mankind impacts it all. Morris slows things to a snail’s pace (quite literally – bugs are regular stars of the piece). Once you get accustomed to this pace you can join him in observing the beauty of nature.

The idea is that time and history mean little to a structure so seemingly eternal, which we nonetheless risk through oceans of plastic packaging and fast fashion. For all the majesty of big budget nature documentaries, spending A Year In A Field has yielded wonders for this modest but moving documentary that makes its point without slapping you round the face with messages.

