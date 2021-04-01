A third of bosses think working from home has boosted productivity

A third of UK employers have said that working from home has boosted the productivity of their employees, according to a study published today.

The attitude towards remote working has grown more positive over the last year, as only 28 per cent of bosses supported the new work style in June, the Chartered Institute of Personnel and Development (CIPD) found.

Those who said productivity took a hit when offices moved to bedrooms fell from 28 per cent to 23 per cent over the last year.

“The pandemic has shown that ways of working that previously seemed impossible are actually possible,” CIPD senior policy adviser for resourcing and inclusion, Claire McCartney, said.

Last week, a survey by KPMG showed that global executives remain apprehensive about a fully remote workforce, as only a fifth of businesses are looking to hire primarily remote workers.

However, the CIPD reported that more progress can be made to offer flexible hours as 28 per cent of staff prefer it and 19 per cent would opt for it.

‘Flexi-working’

Whether remote working or flexible working is the future is yet to be revealed, however, some firms have started to offer the move away from office commutes.

Yesterday, the world’s largest law firm Dentons said its 750 London-based staff can work flexibly on a permanent basis.

As part of a new agile working policy, the firm’s employee’s will be able to choose when to work from home or in the office.

Meanwhile, PwC has said it will also allow flexible working to continue when coronavirus restrictions ease.

The Big Four firm said it expects staff will spend around two to three days per week co-located with colleagues, either in the office or at client sites.

