A sunny twenty-four hours in Paris? Why not?

Paris from the Hotel du Sentier

Is there anything better than strolling the tree lined avenues of Paris on a sunny summers’ day, or sitting outside a Parisian café watching the world go by? A little over two hours from London by train, Paris is in fashion once again. With such accessibility it’s time to book a little break in the City of Light and we have found three of the hottest new places to enjoy Where to stay, where to eat, where to party…we’ve got you covered!

Where to stay:

In recent years it has become increasingly difficult to find well located and affordable accommodation in central Paris.

Thankfully Hôtel du Sentier is a rare treat that ticks all these boxes. Located on the Place du Caire (Cairo square) just a 15-minute taxi ride from Gare Du Nord, it is the perfect Parisian pied-à-terre in the heart of the French capital. With attractions such as the Musée du Louvre, the Pompidou and the Seine just a 20-minute stroll away, it makes exploring Paris a breeze.

The hotel is independently owned by husband and wife team Samuel and Charlotte Castro it has been lovingly restored with Scandi-chic minimalist interiors and marble bathrooms. Spacious rooms are bathed in light with views over the city, this home-from-home is a real treasure. With its very own bistro bustling with neighbourhood life you won’t go hungry; they serve up French classics with a contemporary twist such as oeufs mayonnaise and steak hache.

Hôtel du Sentier, 2 Place du Caire, 75002 Paris. Rooms starting from €302. https://www.hoteldusentier.com/en

Where to lunch:

Only a 20-minute walk from Hôtel du Sentier, in the 11th arondissment (known for its culture and relaxed atmosphere) you’ll find Recoin. A laid-back neighbourhood bistro run by Finnish Head Chef Marlo Snellman. After you’ve had the chance to peruse the local brocante (flea markets) or independently run artisanal shops in the area, Recoin is the perfect place to settle in for an afternoon of natural wines and beautifully crafted dishes.

At just €25 for a starter, main and dessert it is a hidden gem of the Parisian food scene, and the best value meal for your euros anywhere in the city. The menu changes daily, with examples such as mussels with wild asparagus and lobster oil to start, ricotta and spinach dumplings with petit pois to follow, and a dessert of tonka mille-feuille with vanilla rich crème pâtissière and a strawberry sorbet.

Their wine list does not disappoint either, and you can enjoy the three-course menu with a €7 glass of the Brouilly Gamay Beaujoulais.

Restaurant Recoin, 60 Rue Saint Sabin, 75011 Paris, open Tuesday to Saturday, walk-ins accepted.

(https://www.instagram.com/recoinparis/?hl=en)

Where to party:

When French luxury house LVMH decide to develop a pop-up in Paris, you know it’s going to be spectacular. Enter Casa Eminent, a townhouse style venue that has been decked out as an ode to their Cuban-made rum.

Hidden in the heart of Paris behind two imposing wooden doors, this love letter to Cuban culture is something to behold. Stuffed with dark wood antiques, lush tropical plants and Cuban art, it is a true garden paradise and the perfect place to enjoy an authentic dinner and Cuban rum cocktails.

For the duration of the pop-up, a series of chefs will take turns cooking Cuban-inspired gastronomy for the Casa’s restaurant. At their bar, six of Europe’s top mixologists share their expertise, creating stunning cocktails and serves with Eminente rum. In the month of June Alberto Gonzalez (the first ever Cuban chef to receive a Michelin star) will be bringing his award-winning Cuban cooking to the kitchen. Meanwhile in the bar, Nikos Bakoulis of the Clumsies, Athens (consistently appearing in the list of the World’s 50 Best Bars) will be serving up the drinks.

Casa Eminente, 6 Imp. Guéménée, 75004 Paris open Tuesday to Saturday until mid-July. To make a reservation visit (https://www.casaeminente.com/en/)

