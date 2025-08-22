A sailing holiday in the Bahamas, with perfect beaches, gorgeous food and wonderful marine life

Simon Miller experienced The Bahamas by sailboat

If you’ve dreamed of stepping into the world of the one percent, there’s no better way to do it than with a luxury sailing holiday in the picture-perfect Bahamas. Recently, my family and I did just that, chartering a 50-ft Moorings 5000 catamaran that came complete with its own skipper. And let me tell you – the boat itself was just as much of an experience as the islands we visited.

The Moorings 5000 was nothing short of spectacular. Five en-suite double cabins, each one more spacious and beautifully designed than the last, provided ample room for our group. The galley, equipped with Miele appliances, a Nutribullet blender and a TV, felt less like a galley and more like a home kitchen. The sizeable foredeck and stern offered great spots for lounging, while the sundowner deck was ideal for evening drinks. The teens in our group were adamant that even if we never upped anchor, we could have happily spent the entire week enjoying the boat’s amenities.

Getting to the Bahamas was straightforward. We flew from London to Miami on BA, then onwards to Nassau on a 25-minute flight. A 45-minute drive from Nassau took us to the Palm Cay Marina, where the Moorings team welcomed us and handled all the check-in details, allowing us to shed any lingering stress from the journey.

The Bahamas by boat – exquisite on-ship meals, and arriving at totally empty beaches

Simon’s three children aboard the yacht

While both my wife and I are qualified to sail, we decided to hire a skipper, Lex – a wise decision. Lex’s local knowledge was invaluable. While the waters around the Bahamas are incredibly inviting, they’re surprisingly shallow and full of tricky shifting sandbanks and unpredictable currents. We were glad he was navigating, especially after witnessing a boat run aground on a hidden reef – an expensive reminder of just how tricky these waters can be.

Our route took us from Palm Cay Marina to the Exumas – a chain of idyllic islands running north south along the edge of the Great Bahamian Bank. This region’s shallow, warm waters are perfect for sailing, and the beaches – even during high season – were practically deserted. My daughters were thrilled with what they dubbed a “beach holiday without the beach hassle” – no sand in uncomfortable places, no competition for deckchairs, just serene, empty beaches stretching for miles.

Sailing holidays offer a perfect blend of adventure and relaxation. For the active types, sailing a 50-ft, multi-million pound catamaran offers plenty to do – from checking the weather, plotting routes, to trimming sails and keeping drinks and snacks flowing. For those looking to take it easy, it’s just as easy to kick back with a book and let the world pass by, with no responsibility greater than ensuring the playlist on the boat matches the vibe.

One of the highlights of our journey was the diverse Bahamian wildlife. From dolphins to iguanas, nurse sharks, and the famous swimming pigs, there was no shortage of fascinating creatures to encounter. One highlight was snorkelling above a turtle as it foraged along a coral reef amongst the wildly coloured fish. Of slight concern was the sinister shape of a large barracuda cruising around for a meal.

The Bahamas’ famous swimming pigs

For a true, once-in-a-lifetime experience, nothing topped the plane wreck at Norman’s Cay. In the 1980s, a drug smuggler working for Pablo Escobar missed the runway and crashed his plane into the shallow waters. Today, the wreckage of the plane is a fantastic snorkelling site where you can swim through the fuselage and even stand on the wings. If dipping into the plot of the brilliant TV series Narcos wasn’t enough, our next stop was the underwater cave “Thunderbolt Grotto” of James Bond fame.

Of course, no sailing holiday is complete without a mix of onboard meals and nights out. While we frequently cooked aboard the catamaran – often using the outdoor electric grill – we also ventured into local bars and seafood spots. The Staniel Cay Yacht Club was our favourite, with its lively, relaxed atmosphere, excellent seafood, and ice-cold beers. The girls were scoping the bar for local island owner Johnny Depp – perhaps next time.

A week aboard the Moorings 5000 catamaran, which accommodates up to 12 guests, ranges from £6,000 to £22,000, depending on the time of year. If there is a better value luxury holiday experience than becoming a temporary member of the yacht owning class, I want to know about it.

To book your own yachting experience on The Bahamas visit The Moorings

