A mews property perfect for a history buff

Every property has a history. From the oldest country pile to the newest newbuild, the houses we construct tell us about the times in which we live: the fashions of the day, the materials we have access to, the relative wealth of the area.

But not all properties have histories that reflect their circumstances as accurately as Kynance Mews. At the time of the 1911 census, the inhabitants of this outstanding mews property in SW7 all worked in the business of horse-drawn transportation, with job titles including coachman, farrier, carman, and horse-keeper. These mews cottages – now amongst the most sought-after properties in London – were built for the workers in the larger properties in nearby Cromwell Gardens.

The rapidly-changing times were reflected in another historical record from the following decade: Lady Grace Indja Thomson of Bell Cottage, Kynance Mews was fined 10 shillings for driving a motor car without a licence. Modernity had arrived and the writing was on the wall for the farriers and carmen of Kynance Mews.

Today you’re unlikely to find many working people on the mews, with an asking price for this property of just shy of £4m. Considered one of the best examples of this type of dwelling, it’s now a thoroughly modern three bedroom home, stretching to over 1,000 sq ft including a patio – a rarity even on this street.

The light and stylish interior includes whitewashed brick walls, keeping a flavour of the original design, alongside the famous mews doors. The property includes a master bedroom with en suite shower, a second bedroom, reception room, kitchen, utility room, a third bedroom with another en suite shower, and built-in storage throughout.

The property is on sale through Lurot Brand – for more information visit lurotbrand.co.uk.